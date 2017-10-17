Former Arsenal Striker John Hartson Reveals Gambling Addiction Nearly Cost Him Wife & Kids

By 90Min
October 17, 2017

Former Arsenal striker John Hartson has revealed that his addiction to gambling nearly cost him his family.

The 42-year-old, now a pundit for BT Sport, also played for the likes of West Ham, West Brom, Luton Town and Celtic during his 15-year-career, retiring in 2007 after a loan spell at Norwich City.

The Welshman made millions over those 15 years, but his wife, Sarah, was left unable to pay the bills when he fell ill.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Hartson revealed just how bad of an addiction he went through, insisting that his wife's decision to walk out on him after she reached her breaking point was what forced him to change.

"It’s when you start opening accounts with the betting firms that the roof starts falling in for people, like me, who are addicted gamblers," he declared.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"It’s like Monopoly money then, because it’s all on account. You’re not holding the notes in your hand. You’re not seeing it go.

"I had accounts with seven or eight different companies in the end — StanJames, William Hill, Ladbrokes, Sunderlands and others.

"If one account runs down, you can use another. And the accounts mean you can hide what you’re doing very well. You can place a bet while you’re sitting down to dinner with your family or having a conversation with your wife.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"In my case, that’s Sarah — the woman who kept things on the road for us in the most challenging times you could imagine eight years ago.

"I’d been diagnosed with cancer and while I was in hospital, in and out of consciousness after major brain surgery, she was the rock of our little family.

"She was pregnant, she looked after the children, she ran the household and then — despite everything she had done — I came out of hospital and carried on with the gambling.

"This was a man who earned millions. My wife couldn’t pay the bills.

"She’d had enough of my walking in from trips, ignoring her and the girls, going straight to the TV and turning on a cricket match, golf tournament or horse race I had £5,000 on.

"She made a decision to pack her bags and leave me. ‘I won’t put my girls through this,’ she said. I remember those words like it was yesterday.

"So the penny dropped then. I ended up at Gamblers Anonymous and it’s saved me. I’ve found other ways to protect myself, too."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters