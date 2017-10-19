Croatia Keen to Make Carlo Ancelotti Manager for World Cup Campaign Should They Qualify

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly wanted by the Croatian national team for next summer's World Cup - should they successfully qualify with a playoff victory against Greece. 

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Croatia Football Federation have contacted the 58-year-old about taking the manager's role only for the 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia - ensuring the Italian can return to club football at the end of the competition, if he desires to do so. 

Zlatko Dalic is the current manager of Croatia following the departure of Ante Cacic earlier in October.

A string of poor results led to Croatia finishing second in their qualifying group, and they now face a tricky playoff with Greece in November.

Dalic is expected to remain in the managers seat for the important two-legged tie, but could find himself ousted, if his side book their place in Russia, as the Croatia Football Federation eye up Ancelotti to take the reigns.  

After being sacked from Bayern Munich in September, Ancelotti has had some spare time on his hands as he was seen at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's 3-3 draw against Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Italian has also been reported to be subject to interest from Leicester City, who are looking to replace the sacked Craig Shakespeare. However, Ancelotti is understood to have distanced himself from a move to the King Power Stadium. 

