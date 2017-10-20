Max Allegri Criticises Juventus Stars Paulo Dybala & Alex Sandro Following Dismal Performances

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was quite critical of two of his players following his team's 2-1 Champions League win over Sporting CP in midweek.

The manager watched his team overcome a deficit to snatch a win, but was not satisfied with the performances of his stars and called them out after the match.

"At this moment someone is a little disconnected and we are not very brilliant,” he said, referring to Argentinian striker Dybala, who had previously been on international duty with La Albiceleste (H/T Calciomercato).

“Someone does not play, someone has come back so well from the nationals. It takes concentration, what was last year was the past."

"He came back on Thursday and did half workout, that's why he left for the bench and he was dying. He's a 23-year-old guy who still has a lot to do, he did a lot, but it may happen that there is a time when things are less good, lowering a little more attention. But it's part of growth."

The manager was also fairly exacting over the form of Alex Sandro, who was a target for Chelsea over the summer and could still be a point of attraction for the Londoners come January.

"We still miss the real Alex Sandro," the manager said.



The full-back was the one who gifted Sporting the lead with an own goal early in the first half, but Miralem Pjanic and Mario Mandzukic got on the score sheet to hand Juve the win and save the day.