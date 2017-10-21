Udinese vs Juventus Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Juventus have to return to winning ways this weekend following their dramatic 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lazio on matchday eight.
The Old Lady restored some pride in mid-week thanks to a 2-1 victory against Sporting CP in the Champions League, however, all eyes are back on Serie A football with a trip to the Stadio Friuli on Sunday being vital in Juve's hopes of securing another league title this season.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game against Udinese:
Classic Encounter
Key Battle
Simone Scuffet vs Everyone
Despite being left out of their last three games, Udinese's goalkeeping prodigy Simeone Scuffet could find himself back in the squad and set to face one of the most deadly attacks in European football.
The 21-year-old has seen his side claim just three points when he's been starting this season, an early Jakub Jankto goal proving to be decisive against Genoa on matchday three.
Despite the Bianconeri Friuliani currently sitting just one point away from the relegation zone, Scuffet is one of the most promising Italian players working through the ranks in the Serie A.
Although his international future looks set to be as an understudy to 18-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Udine-born goalkeeper could grow into one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.
Team News
Marko Pjaca will also miss the trip to Udinese, however, Douglas Costa was likely to start ahead of the 22-year-old Croation regardless of his injury status.
Potential Udinese Lineup: Scuffet, Widmer, Angella, Danilo, Samir, Barak, Jankto, Fofana, Ewandro, de Paul, Lasagna.
Potential Juventus Lineup: Buffon, Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Chiellini, Sandro, Bentancur, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Dybala, Costa, Higuain.
Prediction
Despite their underwhelming start to the season, Juventus should get all three points comfortably. However, if the Bianconeri fail to keep up their intensity throughout the 90 minutes, Juve could be facing a third straight game without victory.
Prediction: Udinese 1 - 3 Juventus