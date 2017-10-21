Udinese vs Juventus Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Juventus have to return to winning ways this weekend following their dramatic 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lazio on matchday eight.

The Old Lady restored some pride in mid-week thanks to a 2-1 victory against Sporting CP in the Champions League, however, all eyes are back on Serie A football with a trip to the Stadio Friuli on Sunday being vital in Juve's hopes of securing another league title this season.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game against Udinese:

Classic Encounter

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Almost one year ago to the day, Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto scored an impressive goal that went some way to announcing himself on the European stage. However, the Czech's strike came to nothing after Juventus rallied and secured a 2-1 victory in Turin.





After seeing Mario Mandzukic miss an open goal early in the first half, the Croation hitting the ball over from 12-yards out, Jankto fired a shot underneath a helpless Gianluigi Buffon to give the visitors a shock lead.





Just before half-time, Paulo Dybala levelled the scoreline with an outrageous free-kick that flew into Orestis Karnezis' far post. The turnaround was then completed when the former Palermo striker converted a penalty early in the second half, Rodrigo de Paul penalized for fouling Alex Sandro in the area.

Key Battle

Simone Scuffet vs Everyone Despite being left out of their last three games, Udinese's goalkeeping prodigy Simeone Scuffet could find himself back in the squad and set to face one of the most deadly attacks in European football. The 21-year-old has seen his side claim just three points when he's been starting this season, an early Jakub Jankto goal proving to be decisive against Genoa on matchday three. Despite the Bianconeri Friuliani currently sitting just one point away from the relegation zone, Scuffet is one of the most promising Italian players working through the ranks in the Serie A.

Although his international future looks set to be as an understudy to 18-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Udine-born goalkeeper could grow into one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. Team News

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Sunday's hosts certainly have the upper hand when it comes to absentees. Right-back Jens Stryger Larsen is the only Udinese player who could be out of contention for their match with Juventus, the 26-year-old summer recruit believed to be recovering from a minor wound.





For the Bianconeri, things are looking a little bleaker. Former Bayern Munich defender Medhi Benatia could miss the game after suffering a bruised ankle in the first half of Juventus' Champions League clash in Portugal.





This game could still come too early for summer signings Benedikt Höwedes and Mattia De Sciglio, the two are, however, on the home stretch of their recovery programme after suffering a thigh injury and a minor wound respectively.





Marko Pjaca will also miss the trip to Udinese, however, Douglas Costa was likely to start ahead of the 22-year-old Croation regardless of his injury status. Potential Udinese Lineup: Scuffet, Widmer, Angella, Danilo, Samir, Barak, Jankto, Fofana, Ewandro, de Paul, Lasagna.

Potential Juventus Lineup: Buffon, Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Chiellini, Sandro, Bentancur, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Dybala, Costa, Higuain. Prediction

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

On the face of it, this game looks as if it only has one outcome.





Juventus have been the dominating force in Italy over the last few years and until this season, it appeared that only Barcelona or Real Madrid had the capability of beating the Old Lady in Europe.

Despite their underwhelming start to the season, Juventus should get all three points comfortably. However, if the Bianconeri fail to keep up their intensity throughout the 90 minutes, Juve could be facing a third straight game without victory.

Prediction: Udinese 1 - 3 Juventus