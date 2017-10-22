Arsenal and Inter Milan to Battle for Wantaway Star Arturo Vidal

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

Arsenal are looking towards another Chilean star to strengthen the mettle of their midfield. 

Arturo Vidal is on Arsenal’s radar as a potential transfer if the reports regarding his future at Bayern Munich rings true.


Vidal's future at Bayern has been called into question, with Tuttosport (via Daily Mirror) suggesting that he maybe in line to leave the German giants.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Bayern seem to be favouring towards a more younger intake in their squad, with the club signing 23-year-old Corentin Tolisso from Lyon, as well as 27-year-old former TSG Hoffenheim playmaker Sebastian Rudy.

However, Arsenal won’t be the sole suitor for his signature, as Inter Milan have been leading this Vidal race since last summer.

The Italian side tried bring in the ex-Juventus 30-year-old back to the Serie A last summer, and will look to return to the foray for his signature. 

His signature for Inter could be indicative enough to suggest that the Italian club are ready to return to the forefront of Italian football, after spending many seasons on the outside.

Although, Arsenal's intention for moving in on Vidal could signal a progressive attempt to keep Alexis Sanchez from walking out the door.

ROMAN KRUCHININ/GettyImages

Inter have not yet managed to convince Bayern to sell Vidal, but are set to push hard to secure a deal, plotting an offer between £45m and £54m in force Bayern's hand.

The Chilean midfielder has won two successive Bundesliga titles with Bayern.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters