Arsenal and Inter Milan to Battle for Wantaway Star Arturo Vidal

Arsenal are looking towards another Chilean star to strengthen the mettle of their midfield.

Arturo Vidal is on Arsenal’s radar as a potential transfer if the reports regarding his future at Bayern Munich rings true.





Vidal's future at Bayern has been called into question, with Tuttosport (via Daily Mirror) suggesting that he maybe in line to leave the German giants.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Bayern seem to be favouring towards a more younger intake in their squad, with the club signing 23-year-old Corentin Tolisso from Lyon, as well as 27-year-old former TSG Hoffenheim playmaker Sebastian Rudy.

However, Arsenal won’t be the sole suitor for his signature, as Inter Milan have been leading this Vidal race since last summer.

The Italian side tried bring in the ex-Juventus 30-year-old back to the Serie A last summer, and will look to return to the foray for his signature.

His signature for Inter could be indicative enough to suggest that the Italian club are ready to return to the forefront of Italian football, after spending many seasons on the outside.

Although, Arsenal's intention for moving in on Vidal could signal a progressive attempt to keep Alexis Sanchez from walking out the door.

ROMAN KRUCHININ/GettyImages

Inter have not yet managed to convince Bayern to sell Vidal, but are set to push hard to secure a deal, plotting an offer between £45m and £54m in force Bayern's hand.

The Chilean midfielder has won two successive Bundesliga titles with Bayern.