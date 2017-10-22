Burnley Twitter Manager Lauded After Posting One of the Best Football Tweets of All Time

If there's any justice, Burnley Football Club will give their Twitter manager a raise after they posted one of the best tweets in recent memory.

The Clarets may have lost their last Premier League fixture 3-0 against Manchester City at the Etihad thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane, but the high-fliers made life difficult for long periods of the match.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

They certainly made an impression before City killed the game off, and it turns out the club made an ever bigger impression online after one of their genius admin's Tweets went viral.

Substitute Gabriel Jesus had a chance to get himself on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute, but was denied by goalkeeper Nick Pope, prompting the religious-themed tweet of 'Pope saves from Jesus. Amen to that!'

83 - Pope saves from Jesus. Amen to that! 0-3 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 21, 2017

The quip has been retweeted over 36,000 times and 'liked' over 64,000 times at the time of publishing, cementing its status as one of the best football-related tweets ever written.

Whether it was instinctive or pre-planned, it's safe to say we are all blessed to be in the presence of a comedy genius...

