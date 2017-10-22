Man Utd Given Phil Jones Injury Boost After Saturday's Defeat Against Huddersfield

October 22, 2017

Manchester United have been handed an injury boost after Phil Jones left Huddersfield unaided following his knock in Saturday's 2-1 defeat, the Manchester Evening News have reported.

The defender was forced to withdraw just 23 minutes in, having signalled to the bench in pain after a full-blooded tackle.

United appeared to capitulate in his absence, conceding two quick goals, both of which presented question marks over Jones' replacement Victor Lindelof.

It is not yet clear whether Jones will be set for a spell on the sidelines, although the news is encouraging for United.

But Jose Mourinho is already without defenders Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo through injury, while Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba and Zatan Ibrahimovic are also on the treatment table.

Bailly is expected to return for next week's clash against Tottenham but Rojo will be out until early next month.

According to the MEN, "Jones was walking without grimacing and did not look too downbeat" as United returned to the team coach after defeat at Huddersfield.

He punched the turf in frustration having sustained the injury and later told reporters that he had picked up a problem with his quadriceps.

The England international has impressed so far this season, featuring in all of his side's nine Premier League games and conceding just twice while on the pitch.

