Barcelona Ready to Make January Swoop for Philippe Coutinho With Gerard Deulofeu as Makeweight

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona have the funds available to try and coerce Liverpool into selling their star player Philippe Coutinho once again in the January transfer window.

Over recent weeks Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has become convinced Coutinho is key to his team's success, with the Brazilian offering the potential of adding an extra dimension to the Barça lineup, while providing a long-term successor to captain Andres Iniesta.

In addition, the loss of summer signing Ousmane Dembele to injury has upped the need for attacking options and the addition of a player of Coutinho's calibre mid-campaign could prove to be a major boon for the Blaugrana, as they look to reclaim the league title from fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp Refuses to Rule Out Coutinho Exit in January: "We Will See What Happens" @ben_crtr https://t.co/OZ1HYS98Zs — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) October 23, 2017

According to Spanish rumours outlet Don Balon, should Valverde look to strike a deal with the Reds for Coutinho, an unlikely makeweight could be ex-Everton man Gerard Deulofeu, who could move in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Jurgen Klopp is, the report claims, interested in signing the Spanish winger, who scored at the weekend in Barcelona's 2-0 win over struggling Malaga.

While 23-year-old Deulofeu, who rejoined his boyhood club this summer, has assumed the role of a regular starter at Barcelona this season, Valverde does not view the 23-year-old as a long-term prospect in his side's front line.

With Jurgen Klopp no longer ruling out the sale of Coutinho in January, Barcelona could finally secure their man after a summer of controversial negotiations.

With Liverpool enduring a run of poor form, they will undoubtedly be looking to hold onto their key players throughout the January transfer window. However, should Barcelona offer a part swap deal that meets Klopp's approval, they may finally yield and allow him to leave for his desired club.

In addition to Deulofeu, who played 75 times for Liverpool's rivals Everton between 2013 and 2016, the Reds have also been linked with Barcelona squad player Rafinha.