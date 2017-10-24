Arsene Wenger Admits There Are Negatives & Positives About Having Lots of Fully Fit Players

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has spoken of the selection headache that he currently faces as a result of having a near full complement of fit attacking players at this moment in time, but he is delighted because of all the options he has to battle a congested fixture list.





The Gunners are back in action in the Carabao Cup this week ahead of more Premier League action at the weekend. They will then host Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League a week on Thursday, just three days before a huge domestic clash with Manchester City at the Etihad.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Arsenal have had a reputation for nursing extreme numbers of injuries in recent years, but Danny Welbeck is the only forward in the first-team squad currently out of action.

Wenger described the situation as a 'luxury', but acknowledged that it can also be a problem as players who are fit and deserve to start will have to miss out.

"It's a difficulty I have as well because all of these players are doing well and playing well and they deserve to play," the veteran coach is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Fortunately, we have important games every week so I give competition to everybody. We have so much offensive force on the bench as well that it's really a strong point of the club at the moment."





Wenger is tipped to employ a squad rotation policy again in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, with teenage starlet Reiss Nelson one of those who could come into the team after playing in the last round against Doncaster and impressing in Europe this season.