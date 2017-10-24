Man City Wonderkid Gabriel Jesus Picks the 'Worst Moment' in His Career So Far

Gabriel Jesus is turning out to be the special player we were promised after his arrival in January. With 15 goals in 22 appearances for the Sky Blues, the 20 year-old has taken the Premier League by storm, after many thought he might be too lightweight to compete with English defences.

However, the youngster recently opened up about a difficult time earlier this year, when he was ruled out for two months with a broken metatarsal. Having arrived in Manchester in spectacular fashion with three goals in his first four appearances, the Brazilian was sidelined just as he was finding his feet at his new club, which was a major blow at the time.

As reported by The Independent, Jesus said, "I think the worst moment of my career so far was the injury I had here, but it didn't knock me down. I had everybody's support, from my family, everyone at Manchester City. That helped me a lot to overcome the injury."

Congrats to @gabrieljesus33 for being named in the top three for the 2017 Golden Boy award! #mancity pic.twitter.com/AqUveLg2Kw — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 21, 2017

He goes onto reveal his admiration for Guardiola and the club as whole, who equalled their club record of 11 consecutive victories after cruising to another victory over Burnley on Saturday.

"Pep is a winner. I'm very happy to have the opportunity to be coached by a great manager and a great person. I'm very proud to be part of his team and he can teach me a lot of things.

"I'm going to give my best to help the team to be able to lift the Premier League trophy. We are going to try to keep the momentum, win games and fight for trophies until the end of the season."

City host Wolves on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup, which could see Jesus' strike partner Sergio Aguero become the club's all time record goalscorer after moving equal with Eric Brook on Saturday with 177 goals.