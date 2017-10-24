West Brom Boss Tony Pulis Insists He Doesn't Feel Pressure as a Result of Summer Spending

Tony Pulis has insisted he does not feel extra pressure brought about by a high amount of summer spending.

The West Brom boss had made a good start to the new season, but are currently in a bit of a rut having not won any of their previous eight matches in all competitions.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

They are already out of the Carabao Cup, and they have slid down the Premier League table and lie 13th - two points above the relegation zone.

Expectation had been high after the Baggies spent over £40m on six new faces in the summer, but Pulis had denied spending such an amount brings about extra pressure.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by the Express and Star: "I don’t think it’s spending money [that adds pressure] You have to spend money. You have to try and improve.





"It’s just about getting the right players in and getting the right balance within the group and the team. Results are everything. It’s a results-based industry and irrespective of what you spend or don’t spend people take a view on the results you’re getting."

Pulis will be keen to get back to winning ways after losing last time out to Southampton at St. Mary's, but it isn't about to get any easier for Albion as they face a visit from table-topping Manchester City at the weekend.

Of the likelihood of him turning around the club's fortunes, the Welshman added: "Outside the top six your season is going to fluctuate, you’re going to have real lows and real highs and that’s the way it is.

“It’s very rare that you have a whole season in calm waters and it’s how you react to those highs and lows that determine where you end up.

"The important thing is you know that, accept it, carry on and keep that boat pointed. You hope and pray the people behind you are as strong as you are."