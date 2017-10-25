Arsenal's League Cup Hero Eddie Nketiah Was Rejected by Chelsea Because of Physicality Doubts

October 25, 2017

Arsenal fans have 18-year-old Eddie Nketiah to thank for progressing into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, however, the striker could have easily been amongst Chelsea's ranks had the Blues not rejected the chance to sign him as a youngster, according to Goal.

Nketiah had the chance to join Chelsea as a schoolboy but his lack of physicality concerned the Blues' scouts, leaving the door open for the talented youngster to join Arsenal's academy.

Speaking last season about his early career, Nketiah said: "I was so down, but then Arsenal found out I was available, contacted my family and invited me to train.

"Within a week I was told that I would be offered a scholarship. I think it is important to bounce back quickly from disappointment and Arsenal gave me the opportunity to do that."

After being introduced as an 85th-minute substitute against Norwich on Tuesday, replacing 17-year-old Reiss Nelson, Nketiah scored with his first touch of the night.

Having seen Norwich City's Josh Murphy put the visitors into a first-half lead, Nketiah ghosted in behind the Canaries defenders from a corner and calmly slotted the ball home to put Arsenal on level terms.

The 18-year-old wasn't finished there though. 

When Arsenal found themselves with a corner in the early stages of extra-time, Nketiah rose highest to powerfully head the ball into the back of the net and complete the host's dramatic turnaround, booking their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

