Everton travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea currently sit in fourth place on the Premier League table with 16 points after a 4-2 victory over Watford on Saturday. The Blues defeated Nottingham Forest 5-1 in the third round of the Carabao Cup to reach the round of 16.

Everton was dominated by Arsenal 5-2 on Sunday and are in the Premier League relegation zone in 18th place on the table. Ronald Koeman's side has won just two league matches on the season. Everton defeated Sunderland 3-0 in the Carabao Cup last month to reach the round of 16.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 3

Live Stream: WatchESPN