How to watch Chelsea vs. Everton in the Carabao Cup on October 25.
Everton travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.
Chelsea currently sit in fourth place on the Premier League table with 16 points after a 4-2 victory over Watford on Saturday. The Blues defeated Nottingham Forest 5-1 in the third round of the Carabao Cup to reach the round of 16.
Everton was dominated by Arsenal 5-2 on Sunday and are in the Premier League relegation zone in 18th place on the table. Ronald Koeman's side has won just two league matches on the season. Everton defeated Sunderland 3-0 in the Carabao Cup last month to reach the round of 16.
Find out how to watch the game below.
How to Watch:
Game Time: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2:45 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN 3
Live Stream: WatchESPN