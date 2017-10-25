Mesut Ozil & Jack Wilshere Clash Over Arsenal's No.10 Shirt as German Star's Future Remains in Doubt

Arsenal star Mesut Özil's future continues to be shrouded in doubt, with reports now emerging of a club row with team-mate Jack Wilshere regarding individual shirt numbers.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the German is upset over an issue regarding the Gunners' number 10 shirt that Wilshere has worn ever since striker Robin van Persie's departure from the club for Manchester United in 2012, and through Ozil's arrival the following year.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Ever since the former Real Madrid and Werder Bremen midfielder refused to extend his contract last summer over wage demands, Ozil's future in north London has been under intense scrutiny during the past weeks and months - together with want-away star Alexis Sanchez.

MEN Sport state that whilst Arsene Wenger has still not given up on holding onto his prized asset - who cost the club £42.4m from Los Blancos four years ago - and the player could leave for free in eight months' time, being recently linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Indeed the report also notes that the Red Devils are one of only three clubs that the 29-year-old would leave Arsenal for should such an eventuality come to light, with a potential reunion with Jose Mourinho on the cards. United however, have yet to show their hand on the matter.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The other two sides being mooted are with a return to Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid or to Catalan rivals FC Barcelona.

Ozil has endured a difficult start to the campaign for Arsenal, having been dropped to the bench a number of times as questions over not only his suitability to the Gunners' style but his work-rate also, have been increasing at a rate of knots.

With his existing £154,000-a-week deal set to expire next summer, the German has refuted claims he wants to leave the club frequently on social media. But should reports over his dissatisfaction over club politics transpire as truth, Mesut Özil's own personal Emirates Stadium clock could be ticking down rapidly.