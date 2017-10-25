Robert Lewandowski Urges Adviser to Negotiate Real Madrid Deal in Desperate Attempt to Leave Bayern

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is still hellbent on joining Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Polish forward was believed to be looking for a move to the Bernabeu over summer, but a switch to Los Blancos never materialised.

And now, despite starting the new season with a typically impressive nine league goals, and Bayern sitting joint top of the Bundesliga, Lewandowski is still trying to worm his way out of Bavaria.

According to GeileTore (via Onet), the 29-year-old has told his adviser to complete 'transfer formalities' to Spain - despite being tied down to a contract with the Bundesliga champions until 2021. Several meetings with the Spanish outfit are set to have been scheduled - during which, discussions regarding the finances behind the transfer will be discussed.

Highly regarded as one of the best strikers on the planet, Lewandowski has been with Bayern Munich since his free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 - scoring 86 goals in only 105 Bundesliga appearances.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Madrid, meanwhile, have found their attacking superstars struggling for goals so far this term. The club's first choice striker in Karim Benzema has only found the back of the net once in five La Liga matches; and astonishingly, Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded the same as his French teammate - unusually low for the 32-year-old.

Madrid are believed to be on the hunt for a new striker, with Benzema's performances in the white shirt having been disappointing in recent times.

The club have been heavily linked with a move for English superstar Harry Kane, but the eagerness of Lewandowski could turn Zinedine Zidane's attention towards Germany.