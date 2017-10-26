Star Hornets Midfielder Etienne Capoue Hoping to Strike New Deal at High Flying Watford

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Watford seems like the place to be for-29-year-old midfielder Etienne Capoue after he announced that he wishes to extend his current deal with the Hornets. 

Marco Silva's side are in excellent form this season and currently sit in sixth place on the Premier League table. They have lost just two of their opening nine league games, and have secured a win against Arsenal and a 3-3 draw with Liverpool in that time. 

The Hornets will also be boosted by the news that Capoue, one of their star players, has said he wishes to stay at Vicerage Road beyond his current contract.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"I want to stay here. I have two more years and I feel good at the club," he told Standard Sport. "It is up to me. If I'm doing well on the pitch, I will stay here. If I'm not good and someone plays in my place, maybe they will put me out. This is football, but I want to remain at Watford."


Capoue has had to fight for his place in the starting eleven this season. He has been handed just five appearances this term. But this has not damaged his relationship with the club as Capoue sees his future at Vicerage Road. 

"I have a very good relationship with the president [owner Gino Pozzo]. They have put me in the best condition to show my football, I feel grateful.

"Of course I want to carry on this Watford adventure. There is a very good goal here, a big project here."

Capoue has been an important player for Watford since his £6.3m move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015. The Frenchman will hope to emulate his record from last season where he managed a career best seven goals. 


While he may have slightly fallen down the pecking order at the club, Watford will be boosted by his commitment to the squad.

