Besiktas President Warns English Teams That Attacking Star Cenk Tosun Won't Come Cheap

Turkish star Cenk Tosun has emerged as a target for Premier League outfits Crystal Palace and Newcastle, with both sides said to be extremely keen on getting him on their squad lists.

The 26-year-old Besiktas forward has already registered eight goals and two assists in 13 outings for his side this season, following a 20-goal haul in the Turkish league last term.

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

Rafa Benitez is reported as being a huge admirer of the player, and will possibly make a move for him in January, while Palace, who have struggled in the English top flight this season, desperately need someone to come in and bang in the goals.

"There's no figure for him [Tosun]," Orman said to NTV Spor. "These players are like my children, I have an interest in their careers. They aren't machines. [Kylian] Mbappe went to Paris Saint-Germain for €180m, [Naby] Keita for €70 or €80m, so placing a higher value than €20m on Tosun is not crazy.





"There's no figure for him [Tosun]," Orman said to NTV Spor. "These players are like my children, I have an interest in their careers. They aren't machines. [Kylian] Mbappe went to Paris Saint-Germain for €180m, [Naby] Keita for €70 or €80m, so placing a higher value than €20m on Tosun is not crazy.

"If Mbappe had played for Beisktas, would PSG have paid that amount? We need to raise the brand value of Turkish football."