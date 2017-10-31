Man City Fans Banned From Bringing Belts Into Stadio San Paolo by Napoli After Etihad Trouble

Manchester City fans will not be able to take belts into Stadio San Paolo after Napoli put a ban in place following trouble at the Etihad Stadium on October 17.

The Citizens take on the Serie A high-fliers on matchday four of the Champions League, but the reverse fixture two weeks ago saw Napoli fans 'ambush' home supporters with belts, which resulted in at least three people injured and one receive a five-month prison sentence.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Manchester City Supporters Club general secretary Kevin Parker blasted the decision to ban the garment. He told the Mail, as quoted by the Evening Standard:

"It's absolutely crazy. I know they have had issues with Napoli fans using belts as weapons but since when has that been a thing in England? Why, all of a sudden, should City fans be banned?

"It seems like something always happens with City in this competition. First we're banned from booing, then we were banned from a stadium and now we have been banned from wearing belts."

NAPOLI v CITY: Belts are prohibited and you will not be allowed access to stadium wearing one — Supporter Services (@ManCityHelp) October 31, 2017

Whether the decision was taken through fear of possible revenge attacks or not, it isn't the first time City have been affected by bans in the Champions League.

In 2015, fans booed the official anthem, and a year before that, the club played a game against CSKA Moscow behind closed doors after racist chanting by fans of the Russian side.

City can qualify for the last 16 stage if they avoid defeat against Maurizio Sarri's side on Wednesday, but the Italian has work to do with Shaktar Donetsk also vying to progress through the group stage.

