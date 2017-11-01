Arsenal Confirm Plans to Alter Stadium Size Back to Original 60k Capacity

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Arsenal have announced that they will alter the capacity of their stadium back to 60,600, the club losing 780 seats during the construction of the stadium in 2006 due to safety requirements and upgrades to sections dedicated for disabled supporters, according to the Evening Standard.

The work needed to increase the stadium size will take place during the summer of 2018 and 2019, with the club hoping of having the additional seating ready for the opening day of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

"The development of club Level is crucial to ensuring fan experience at games is at its best whilst also enabling us to stay at the forefront of stadium hospitality," said Arsenal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vinai Venkatesham.

"As we continue to face high demand for tickets in all areas of Emirates Stadium, this is a significant investment to ensure that as many supporters as possible are able to watch the team play at Emirates Stadium."

Even with the improvements made to the maximum capacity at the Emirates, Arsenal's home ground will still be 999 seats short of Tottenham's new stadium.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

The Gunners return to European action on Thursday as Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade travel to the Emirates on matchday four of the Europa League. 


An Olivier Giroud wondergoal at the Rajko Mitić Stadium helped Arsenal make it three wins from three in their Europa League campaign, with qualification from the group now looking to be a formality for Arsène Wenger's side.

