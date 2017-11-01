Former Spurs Starlet Reiss Nelson Now Making a Huge Impact for Dream Club Arsenal

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

It could have all been so different for highly-rated youngster Reiss Nelson; how strangely the fickle finger of fate can work. 

Offered the chance to play in Tottenham Hotspur's youth set, the young forward's head was instantly turned when Arsenal showed their interest and signed him for their academy after one training session.

A lifelong Arsenal fan, Nelson could have been establishing himself in Mauricio Pochettino's first team and impressing the hordes of Spurs' supporters with his energetic displays, but given the opportunity to sign for his dream club it was a decision that was made without hesitation.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Nelson speaking to the club's weekly podcast, but reported via the  Evening Standard said: “I was nine years old, I used to play for a team in Catford. I would get up every morning with my brother, get on the train and travel to Catford three times a week.

“I was there for about two months playing for a team called Moonshot FC. I got scouted for Tottenham and was there for three to four weeks before a phone call from Arsenal came. The first session they wanted to sign me so, happy days, I didn’t look back.

“I’m an Arsenal fan, everyone in my family is Arsenal, so it wasn’t a hard decision.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The England U19 international now finds himself regularly training with Wenger's first team squad, rather than the club's U23 side. Although there are noticeable differences, Nelson does not feel overawed by the added demands and expectations, he added: 


“The coaching is so much different and the environment – you’ve got loads of first team players and world-class players there. Alex Iwobi has really helped me. He’s always making jokes and seeing I’m okay."

Nelson has made a very encouraging start to his fleeting professional career, he is now seen by many at the north London club as the long term replacement for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since his £40m move to Liverpool during the last transfer window.


This is high praise indeed after only making six senior appearances. However, he has already shown that he has the exceptional talent and self-confidence to have a long and distinguished career at the Emirates.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters