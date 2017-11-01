Jose Mourinho Explains Confusion Around Man Utd Penalty Takers in Benfica Win - 'No Drama'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has explained the penalty confusion that occurred late in the club's 2-0 Champions League win over Benfica on Tuesday night, which saw three different players lay claim to the spot-kick after Marcus Rashford had been fouled.

Daley Blind eventually converted the penalty to seal the victory that moved United to the brink of qualifying for the knockout rounds, but only after taking the ball off team-mate Ander Herrera, who had already taken it from Romelu Lukaku.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Anthony Martial had seen a first half penalty saved by teenage Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

"I'm paid to make decisions - good or bad - and in the first half it was a bad decision because the player that I chose to take the penalty missed," Mourinho commented (ManUtd.com).

"In the second half I made another decision and I don't see the drama because there is no drama," the United boss added.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"The penalty taker for this match was Martial, he took one in the first half and missed. And he was not on the pitch when the second one happened, so then, I had a decision to make."

Mourinho instructed Blind at the side of the pitch to go and take the ball and many fans and pundits were dismayed that Lukaku, who missed from the spot against Leicester earlier this season, wasn't allowed the chance to break a five-game goal drought, now extended to six.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Romelu wants to take it because he has that personality to want to take the responsibility - so does Herrera," the Portuguese explained. "But my decision based on what we did on training in the past couple of days was Blind. The players respect my decision and that's it - end of story."

Blind fired straight down to the middle as Svilar dived to one side. United's initial lead had come shortly before half-time when a drilled effort from Nemanja Matic cannoned off the post and rebounded into the net off the helpless diving Svilar's back.