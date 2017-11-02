Real Madrid Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Invites Critics to 'Go to Google' to Watch His Goals

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested to his critics that they use the internet to search for his goal library, as the Portuguese continues to be scrutinised for his domestic performances this season.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, the 32-year-old stated he was calm over a lack of La Liga goals this term, adding that there is far too much emphasis on his stats rather than his all-round team performance.

The Portuguese said: "I'm super calm. Today, having a good performance doesn't count for you. All that counts is goals, goals, goals."

In his ninth season with Los Blancos, the four-time Ballon d'Or winner and former FIFA World Player of the Year has scored eight goals in 12 games in all competitions this campaign, but has only one in six La Liga outings, after his well-documented five-game suspension for pushing referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxae.

In 271 appearances for the Madrid club, the Portuguese has remarkable goal average of over a goal-a-game for his club with 286 to his name.

With Zinedine Zidane's men struggling however, eight points off leaders Barcelona after just ten league games and fresh off defeat on Wednesday night to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League at Wembley Stadium, Ronaldo feels his efforts are sometimes forgotten if his goals dry up.

On the subject, the current European champion has playfully advised his detractors to refer to his many goals he has allotted, all of which he states can be found online.

"My stats, I'm not going to talk about it", said Ronaldo. "You go to Google. Put 'Cristiano Ronaldo goals' and there they are, all of them. That doesn't concern me at all."

With rumours of a massive player shake-up this coming summer by club President Florentino Perez, Ronaldo remains contracted to his current employers until 2021 with sources reporting the forward is considering signing a new deal. However the player himself has moved to dismiss these rumours.