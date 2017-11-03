Liverpool Fans Reveal Most Important Objective & Which Players They'd Lose to Achieve It

By 90Min
November 03, 2017

In a season which has so far been a turbulent ride for Liverpool, the club's supporters have come to the fore to vote on a number of hypothetical dilemmas in a case of would you rather, and the results have offered up some rather interesting insights into the Reds' fan base. 

Success has been largely hard to come by in terms of silverware for Liverpool, and you'd think they would do anything to stand on the winners podium as soon as possible - even offloading their best players whilst sticking with their wretched defence. 

Well, you wouldn't be wrong as the Anfield faithful have voted in an emphatic fashion for one specific option in 90min's recent fan voice poll. 

Image by Joanna Durkan

Although Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane are easily Liverpool's best and most important players, it seems ending a 28-year wait for a league title is more than enough to say "tara" to the pair as they walk into the sunset, and out of the exit door at Anfield - easy decision if you ask me.


A resounding 66% of the votes fell in favour of Jordan Henderson lifting the Premier League trophy, whilst the attacking duo - who have combined for 34 goals in just over a season a together at the club - bid their farewells, although Coutinho leaving wouldn't be that much of a surprise...

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

One thing that is a surprise is that the next closest response on 17% - which was still light years behind - was securing a top four spot, but with the condition that the club's arch rivals Everton secured a place above them - a feat which has occurred just 16 times in the previous 71 seasons. 

It proves how important a place at European's top table is for the Liverpool faithful, as handing over a year of bragging rights to the blue neighbours was favoured more than signing a world class keeper and sticking with the same defence next season - proof of how bad Liverpool consider their defence to be...

As only 10% were seemingly of the belief that a world class goalkeeper could prove to be ultimate miracle worker at Anfield which would compensate for holding onto members of the Liverpool defence who have already conceded 24 goals so far this season.

In a slight twist, only 7% of Liverpool fans opted to win the FA Cup whilst failing to finish in the top four, once again it seems a place in European's elite is rated significantly higher than finally clinching a long awaited title of any description. 

