David Moyes Confirms He Would Say Yes to Everton if They Came Calling

David Moyes has revealed that he would not turn the Everton job down if offered.

The Scot was in charge of the side for 11 years before quitting to join Manchester United in 2013. And things haven't worked out very well for him since then, having failed quite miserably at Old Trafford, going on to manage at Real Sociedad and Sunderland with similar outcomes.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Toffees' meanwhile, recently sacked Ronald Koeman due to alarmingly poor results this season, and are in search of a replacement while David Unsworth holds the reins on a temporary basis.

Moyes isn't believed to be high on Everton's list, though, but he insists he would rejoin the club if offered the chance, hailing Bill Kenwright as one of the best chairmen in the business.

“Well, the answer would be, of course it would have to be yes (to taking the job on again),” Moyes said to beINSPORT.

David Moyes says that he is now a better coach than when he left @Everton. Could a Goodison return be on the cards? #PL #EFC pic.twitter.com/WcBXx5CZsa — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 4, 2017

“But I’ve got other things ongoing and it might not be too long before I’m back in work. If the job came up (at Everton ) then there would have to be an interest, but I have other interests as well.

“Bill Kenwright I think is one of the best chairmen so whoever does get the job will be working with a really good chairman who is incredibly supportive.”

Given the money involved in football nowadays, Everton have been operating on a different level since Moyes' departure, spending large sums to bring players in. The former boss noted that he didn't have such a luxury during his time at Goodison Park.

“We didn’t have 40m at the time to go out and buy a player, we had to bring our own young players through'" he added.

“And through my time there, because I was given time, you are allowed to develop the team by getting a certain type of players in and change things a bit.”