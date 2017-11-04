Flamengo Starlet Vinicius Junior Reveals Real Madrid's Marcelo Messages Him After Good Performances

Flamengo forward Vinicius Junior admits that Real Madrid and Brazil full-back Marcelo sends him messages of praise for good performances, ahead of his future transfer to the Santiago Bernabau.

Following an interview with Globoesporte, Vinicius Junior claims to have spoken with fellow compatriots Casemiro and Danilo about life in Madrid in anticipation of his £38m transfer.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Vinicius Junior said: "I have not spoken with Zidane, but I did with Marcelo, Casemiro and Danilo, about what it is like living in Madrid.

"Whenever I play a good game, Marcelo sends me a message. I'm always waiting for that message."

Vinicius Junior will complete his transfer from Flamengo to Real Madrid in July of next year, when he turns 18.

Labelled as one of the brightest prospects in world football, Vinicius Junior made his professional debut for the Brazilian side aged 16 and has gone on to make 18 appearances for Flamengo.

DONE DEAL: Real Madrid confirm that they have reached an agreement with Flamengo for the transfer of Vinicius Junior on July 2018. pic.twitter.com/5Va496taJK — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 23, 2017

Despite the intense expectation resting on his young shoulders, he remains calm and wants to utilise the time he has left with Flamengo.

He continued, stating: "I'm calm, I still do not think about the time to leave. I still have one more year until I know I'm leaving.





"I'm enjoying this moment living in Flamengo. I know my potential and I know how far I can go. I am going to work a lot at Flamengo, so as to not only remain at Flamengo as a promise."

Vinicius Junior on Flamengo: "It was always a dream to play professionally for Flamengo and I didn't think that moment would arrive at 16." pic.twitter.com/TDNfwtORte — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 24, 2017

Vinicius Junior's has proven his talent for Brazil's U17 side, firing them to South America U17 Football Championship glory this summer.

He was named the player of the tournament and was crowned the competition's top scorer with an impressive seven goals.