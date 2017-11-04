Watford Ace Abdoulaye Doucouré Reveals the Two Midfielders That Inspired Him Join the Premier League

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré has claimed that watching the performances of Manchester City's Yaya Touré and Arsenal's Abou Diaby convinced him to join the Premier League. The French powerhouse has excelled at the Hornets since joining the club last season, and has been a pivotal in his side's impressive start to the 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

In an interview with the Guardian, the 24-year-old was quizzed on a number of topics regarding his instant impact as a Premier League player, and openly explained the reason why he knew he had what it took to succeed in such a competitive league. Doucouré said:

"The English league is more spectacular and attacking and this was where I always wanted to be because I had watched players such as Yaya Touré and Abou Diaby do well here. They were the type of midfielders I wanted to be, running with the ball into spaces."

The former Rennes star also spoke of his admiration for manager Marco Silva, whose impact at the club has seen them go from relegation candidates to a robust Premier League team since the start of the season. 

"He told me straight away that he expected me to be a very important player in his system. He is ambitious like certain players here who I think will go on to even bigger clubs one day.

"He is very meticulous. He’s close to his players but uses competition to get the best out of us while also bringing the squad together. Me personally, he has given me advice about positioning and improving my decisions. It’s been very interesting."

Watford travel to strugglers Everton on Sunday afternoon, and will be hoping to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Stoke City last weekend and show the same kind of guile that saw them give Chelsea a scare at Stamford Bridge in October.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters