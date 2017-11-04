Watford Ace Abdoulaye Doucouré Reveals the Two Midfielders That Inspired Him Join the Premier League

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré has claimed that watching the performances of Manchester City's Yaya Touré and Arsenal's Abou Diaby convinced him to join the Premier League. The French powerhouse has excelled at the Hornets since joining the club last season, and has been a pivotal in his side's impressive start to the 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

In an interview with the Guardian, the 24-year-old was quizzed on a number of topics regarding his instant impact as a Premier League player, and openly explained the reason why he knew he had what it took to succeed in such a competitive league. Doucouré said:

17% - Abdoulaye Doucouré has made 17% of Watford's completed passes in the PL this season, a higher share than any player for a team. Baller pic.twitter.com/SK392Ey2kL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 3, 2017

"The English league is more spectacular and attacking and this was where I always wanted to be because I had watched players such as Yaya Touré and Abou Diaby do well here. They were the type of midfielders I wanted to be, running with the ball into spaces."

The former Rennes star also spoke of his admiration for manager Marco Silva, whose impact at the club has seen them go from relegation candidates to a robust Premier League team since the start of the season.

"He told me straight away that he expected me to be a very important player in his system. He is ambitious like certain players here who I think will go on to even bigger clubs one day.

"He is very meticulous. He’s close to his players but uses competition to get the best out of us while also bringing the squad together. Me personally, he has given me advice about positioning and improving my decisions. It’s been very interesting."

Watford travel to strugglers Everton on Sunday afternoon, and will be hoping to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Stoke City last weekend and show the same kind of guile that saw them give Chelsea a scare at Stamford Bridge in October.