Tottenham's Kieran Trippier Out to Impress Southgate & Flag-Waving Dad With England Performances

Tottenham star Kieran Trippier says he wants to play as much as possible for the rest of the season to prove he should be a part of England's World Cup squad. Whatever happens though he will be cheered on by his 'England mad' father.

27-year-old Trippier has enjoyed a great year so far as he has become part of the first team at Tottenham and has become a member of the England set up after making his debut against France in June.

He has also been selected in the squad for England's upcoming friendlies against Germany and France. Speaking ahead of those games, he has revealed he hopes he can prove he deserves a place in the England squad for Russia.

The defender said, as quoted by the Independent: "It's just a dream for me personally to be involved, to get a feel of it.

"And it's the World Cup next year, I want to play as many games as I can in club football, to hopefully prove that I can be on that plane to Russia."

One person who will be cheering for Trippier is his dad - who is a big England fan judging by the size of the flag and pole he displays outside of their family home, which went up for the first time during the 2010 World Cup.

Speaking about it, Trippier said: "It's huge, the pole is massive, with a massive flag. The garden isn't even that big. He brought the telly out into the garden when it was nice weather. I can never forget it.

"The council made him take it down, but he didn't. They wrote letters and everything, but he said he wasn't taking it down, it was brilliant.





"The neighbours love it, so I don't know who complained about it, but it's hilarious. My dad is mad for England and Man United, it was hilarious.

"We have a bit of banter about it to this day. He's already said he will put it up next summer."

Trippier also recalled the day he finally made his debut for England and how both his parents reacted to it.

He added: "He [his dad] is over the moon for me. I'll never forget when we were in France, my parents were both crying their eyes out, it was one of my proudest moments.

"Obviously when I was playing in the Championship I always dreamed about playing for England, putting on the jersey. I can remember the France game now, it still gives me a bit of shivers, when I first put the jersey on, knowing I was going to play for England in my debut."