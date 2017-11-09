Club Legend Oliver Kahn Fires Warning at Bayern Munich in Their Search for Next Manager

Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn has had his say on the current situation at his former club, claiming there are fundamental, underlying problems which could cause complications in their search for a permanent manager.

Treble-winning manager Jupp Heynckes came out of retirement to take charge of the German champions giants for the remainder of the season, following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti last month.

The 72 year-old has since overseen four straight league victories, including Saturday's Klassiker triumph away to Borussia Dortmund.

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann are reportedly front-runners for the Bayern manager's job once the season is over, but eight-time Bundesliga champion Kahn believes 30-year-old Nagelsmann - who led Hoffenheim into the Champions League qualifiers - is currently far too young to take over at such a prestigious club.

As reported by German outlet TZ, the 48 year-old said: "Jupp Heynckes is only a solution for the moment, a very good solution. But he is no solution for the future.





"It will be very difficult for Bayern to find a coach for the future. Because it is difficult to say which coach-philosophy Bayern Munich has. What kind of coach do they want to have?

"You named some coaches like Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Tuchel. They are very interesting coaches but I think Nagelsmann, after he had a little bit of success with Hoffenheim, is still too young for Bayern. It would be years too early for him.

"Thomas Tuchel is a very good coach as well, but if he would fit into the system of Bayern is difficult to say."

The legendary keeper went onto say there are problems at Bayern that stem way further into the past, most notably their lack of philosophy and internal management.

"The problem Bayern Munich has is that they didn't develop their own philosophy. They also didn't develop a coach from their own academy," he added.

"And that's why it is so difficult for Bayern Munich to find the perfect coach for the future."

Bayern Munich currently occupy top spot in the Bundesliga after a slow start to the season.

Jump Heynckes' appointment has seemingly lifted the spirits of everyone around the Allianz, although Oliver Kahn's comments may spell danger for the Bavarians in years to come