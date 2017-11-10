Barcelona and Deezer Team Up to Reveal Lionel Messi's Music Tastes With Eclectic Playlist

Whilst Lionel Messi has lived in Barcelona since 2001, he is still in touch with his South American roots, which he shows through his music tastes.

A deal between music platform Deezer and FC Barcelona has allowed fans to gain a deeper insight to the lives of their favourite Barcelona players off the pitch and find out their music tastes.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Published among them is Messi’s playlist which includes several reggaeton tracks and Latin songs.

A few months ago Messi was spotted at a Maluma concert, with Barca teammate and former Liverpool forward, Luis Suarez, as well as their respective partners. The singer appeared on the stage in a Barcelona shirt.

The Argentine star's playlist features the several songs by Argentinian reggae star, Dread Mar I, as well as Bruno Mars' hit 24K Magic, which is different to the general tone.

Messi's musical interests don't just end there, with the Argentine stating that he would like to play the guitar: "I like it a lot. I would to be able to play. It helps me relax, to clear my head," he said in an interview with former teammate Pinto.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Barcelona forward wouldn't be the first Argentinian footballer to pursue goals in music, with former Southampton striker Dani Osvaldo now making his living as a professional musician after retiring from football.

Messi is currently training with the Argentinian national team ahead of friendlies against Russia and Nigeria in this weekends' international fixtures.