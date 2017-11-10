Tottenham Make Veteran Besiktas Defender Dusko Tosic a Surprising Transfer Target

Tottenham have shown a surprising interest in Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic as they look bolster their ranks at the back.

The Serbian international has made some impressive performances during his ten appearances in the Super Lig for Besiktas this season and despite being 32-years-old Turkish newspaper Fanatik report that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is making him a potential transfer target.

While Tosic looks to be an unlikely option for Tottenham, the transfer could come as a result of Toby Alderweireld's thigh injury as well as Jan Vertonghen's setback while training with the Belgium national side, which could see the north London club face off against their rival Arsenal without their solid regular centre-back partnership.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

19-year-old Juan Foyth has been tipped to make his debut should Vertonghen not be available, but with Tottenham lacking options at the back Tosic could help to bolster the ranks with his ability to play at both centre-back and left-back.

With an €8m asking price he could be a quick fix until Pochettino can make a permanent addition in the summer and, with Tosic playing for Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers in the past, he already has experience playing in England.

The Serbian has also played full matches for all of Besiktas' Champions League games this season, so while Tottenham wait for their near unbeatable duo to return at the back having another defender with plenty of experience with some of Europe's top sides will be a great advantage.