Misfit Newcastle Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Leave Tyneside With 3 Clubs Vying for His Signature

Aleksandar Mitrovic has struggled to hold down a starting role with Newcastle this season, and now rumours have emerged that three different clubs are lurking for his signature.

So far this season, Mitrovic has been in and out of the team due to injuries, as well as a chronic issue with suspension. His 'nasty' streak to his game has oft seen him missing games through suspension during his time at Newcastle, and perhaps his unreliability will not instil faith in an impatient Rafa Benitez.

One of the clubs reportedly courting the Serbian is his former club, Anderlecht. He was a fan favourite for the Pro League champions, posting up 36 goals in 69 Anderlecht appearances.

However, the Chronicle (via The Mag) say that their offer would only be a loan one for the rest of the season.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Newcastle have an abundance of riches at the striker role, but have been unfortunate with those strikers struggling to show their worth. Benitez has alternated between Mitrovic, Dwight Gayle and Joselu, but all three have struggled to provide input with goals. The January window serves a good excuse for Benitez to sell, and replace with a more prolific striker.

The other club vying for the Serbian's signature include, Shanghai Greenland Shenhua from the Chinese Super League, a recently appealing league that has become equipped in offering affluent salaries.

The final club looking towards Mitrovic stays within England, but in the Championship, yet no club has been attached to the transfer rumour thus.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Despite only clocking 30 Premier League minutes for Newcastle this season, Mitrovic's international form has shown for more promise, scoring nine goals in his last 11 starts for Serbia. His latest goal came on Friday in a 2-0 win over China.

Next up for Serbia is an away game at South Korea on Tuesday.