Wolves Boss Nuno Espirito Santo Backed With 'Limitless Funds' as Owners Eye Champions League Dream

By 90Min
November 12, 2017

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been backed by the club's Chinese owners with 'limitless funds' to help turn the team into Champions League contenders.

The current Championship outfit have been going well in the league so far this season and sit top of the pile by two points after 16 games, and the Portuguese manager will be given 'unprecedented backing' if he can steer them to promotion to the Premier League, according to the Mirror.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Fosun International have assured Espirito that they will shell out whatever means necessary in order to propel the club towards their lofty ambitions.

A club insider revealed: "Fosun are ­totally committed to this project. Even if the club fails to win promotion this season, that will not deter them.

David Rogers/GettyImages

"They will continue to spend whatever it takes, not just to get to the Premier League, but to stay there and make a real impact."

Fosun International, who are based in Shanghai, have already invested heavily into the football club since taking over in 2015 and last summer they spent £15m on Ruben Neves, £13m on Helder Costa and £7m on Ivan Cavaleiro amongst others.

Fees will also be paid to sign Diogo Jota and Leo Bonatini on a permanent basis, and it is understood that some deals are already in the pipeline which will come to fruition if the club succeed with their bid for promotion.

