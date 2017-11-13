'No One Can Question' Gonzalo Higuain's Career Says His Brother as Striker Reaches Career Milestone

Gonzalo Higuain continues to go from strength to strength at Juventus since his move to Turin in 2016. The Argentine forward already has seven goals and three assists from 11 Serie A games this season, putting him on track to match the 24 he netted in the last campaign.

In a recent interview for Tuttosport, Nicolas Higuain, Gonzalo's brother and agent, has heaped praise on his brother as well as Juventus. Nicolas says his brother is at a career high at Juventus and is very happy to be at the club.

Higuaín has been directly involved in 6 goals in his last 5 games...



⚽️ 5

🅰️ 1



Best striker in Serie A is _________________________#UCL pic.twitter.com/exvWKzhfCD — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 6, 2017

"I remember when Gonzalo signed for Juventus," Nicolas Higuain told Tuttosport (via Calciomercato). "He hugged me and threw me up in the air.

"He was very happy. He has always scored goals but Juventus is a club that helps you to grow. The club has great organisation."

Since his move to Juventus, Higuain has already won one Serie A title and a Coppa Italia. His brother believes Higuain's career is one that can rival any player in Europe.

2 - Higuaín is the 2nd player to reach 100+ goals in 2 of the top-5 European leagues in the last 20 seasons after Ibrahimovic. Olympus. pic.twitter.com/AWE4rpl7WX — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 28, 2017

"Gonzalo won the Scudetto during his first season at the club,as well as the Coppa Italia and getting to the final of the Champions League. Can you really ask for more?"

"No-one can question my brother's career. During the past 11 years in Europe only him and Ibrahimovic have scored 100 goals in two different top leagues."

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Higuain finds himself in unfamiliar territory at the moment - trailing in the Serie A title race. Juventus are currently a point behind league leaders Napoli, but the 29-year-old still has plenty of time to ensure back-to-back Scudettos for himself by the end of the season.