'No One Can Question' Gonzalo Higuain's Career Says His Brother as Striker Reaches Career Milestone

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

Gonzalo Higuain continues to go from strength to strength at Juventus since his move to Turin in 2016. The Argentine forward already has seven goals and three assists from 11 Serie A games this season, putting him on track to match the 24 he netted in the last campaign.

In a recent interview for Tuttosport, Nicolas Higuain, Gonzalo's brother and agent, has heaped praise on his brother as well as Juventus. Nicolas says his brother is at a career high at Juventus and is very happy to be at the club. 

"I remember when Gonzalo signed for Juventus," Nicolas Higuain told Tuttosport (via Calciomercato). "He hugged me and threw me up in the air.

"He was very happy. He has always scored goals but Juventus is a club that helps you to grow. The club has great organisation."

Since his move to Juventus, Higuain has already won one Serie A title and a Coppa Italia. His brother believes Higuain's career is one that can rival any player in Europe. 

"Gonzalo won the Scudetto during his first season at the club,as well as the Coppa Italia and getting to the final of the Champions League. Can you really ask for more?"

"No-one can question my brother's career. During the past 11 years in Europe only him and Ibrahimovic have scored 100 goals in two different top leagues."

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Higuain finds himself in unfamiliar territory at the moment - trailing in the Serie A title race. Juventus are currently a point behind league leaders Napoli, but the 29-year-old still has plenty of time to ensure back-to-back Scudettos for himself by the end of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters