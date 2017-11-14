Ryan Giggs to Work With Vietnamese Academy as Youth Director

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has reportedly taken a job as a youth director in Vietnam.

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has reportedly taken a job as a youth director in Vietnam - with the purpose of building the Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talents FC (PVF) to become one of Vietnam's leading academies.

The former Red Devils assistant manager has long been anticipated to take the reigns of a Premier League club, having been linked with teams in the past - even being interviewed for the Swansea job last season.

However, it seems the Welshman is prepared to now seek experience elsewhere, signing a two year deal with the academy having failed to find any other roles in the English top flight following his departure from the Red Devils. 

According to the Mirror, he is set to be joined by former teammate Paul Scholes at PVF - the second tiered Vietnamese side, who play their football in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to an official statement from the club, Giggs will begin his role on November 20, and will be "responsible for coaching players, training coaches and participating in building and developing PVF to become the leading youth football training centre in Vietnam, in line with the famous football academies across the world."

This comes very soon after his comments regarding the vacant managerial role at Everton - Giggs seeming interested in the job at the time of speaking:

"I think you look at those two teams, Leicester being champions two seasons ago, Everton being a fantastic club with a fantastic history, for me these are clubs I would be interested in," the former interim Untied manager said.

"However, there are a lot of coaches out there who would be interested in those positions."

