Jan Vertonghen Eyeing First Win at Emirates Stadium and Is 'Ready' for Heated Derby

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has said that he has recovered from a minor ankle injury and is ready to face Arsenal in the Premier League this Saturday, according to Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old missed Belgium's thrilling 3-3 draw with Mexico last week, however, Vertonghen did feature in their 1-0 victory over Japan on Tuesday.

The former Ajax star has become a key part of Tottenham's defence since his £11m move to White Hart Lane in 2012, going on to form a formidable partnership with Toby Alderweireld when the defender moved from Atlético Madrid to Spurs in 2014.

"Yeah, nothing to worry about," Vertonghen said in Bruges on Tuesday. "I've been struggling for two weeks with it and that's why I didn't play against West Ham in the Carabao Cup but all good, I feel very good today, I am ready for the weekend.





"I can't recall if I've won at the Emirates so that's what we're going for this weekend," the Spurs defender added ahead of the north London derby.





"Obviously we're doing well with Spurs, Arsenal as well, and it will be a good game.





"They are always good games, always positive games, always respect between us, two positives sides who make good games."

Spurs were able to come from one goal behind at the Emirates last season to rescue a draw.

An own goal from Austrian defender Kevin Wimmer minutes before half-time gave Arsenal the advantage going into the break. However, Harry Kane levelled the scoreline from the penalty spot shortly after the restart and both sides were forced to settle with a draw.