Inter Dealt Ramires Blow as Jiangsu Reportedly Refuse to Sanction Midfielder's Departure

Inter Milan's hopes of securing Ramires in the January window have been hit after Jiangsu Suning reportedly stated their desire to keep him.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) has claimed that the Chinese Super League club don't want to let the 30-year-old leave ahead of the new season starting in the spring.

Inter had been on the cusp of securing Ramires' services on a six-month loan deal until the end of the 2017/18 campaign, but may have to look elsewhere for reinforcements if Jiangsu don't want to play ball.

STR/GettyImages

The midfielder has been heavily linked with joining I Nerazzurri in the winter window after starring for Jiangsu ever since he completed a £25m move from Chelsea to the Far East.

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti had earmarked Ramires as the man tasked with bolstering his first-team squad as the sleeping Italian giants look to build upon their impressive showing in Serie A so far this term.

Inter have taken 30 points from a possible 36 in Italy's top flight and are yet to taste defeat domestically - form that has them within two points of current league leaders Napoli.

I would sign Ramires instead of marouane fellaini if I were Arsenal, inter Milan & besiktas but I'd vincent koziello to replace him if I were Manchester United and he did go. — Shane walsh (@l45825425) November 16, 2017

Ramires was expected to arrive in Milan in December ahead of being officially registered as an Inter player once the window opens on 1st January.

Those plans have now hit a snag with Jiangsu seemingly unwilling to let him go, and it remains to be seen whether Inter will try and make it worth their while to greenlight his move away.

Ramires has notched 16 goals and 11 assists in 70 appearances for Jiangsu since he made his debut in the 1-1 AFC Champions League draw against Vietnamese side Becamex Binh Duong in February 2016.

