Inter Dealt Ramires Blow as Jiangsu Reportedly Refuse to Sanction Midfielder's Departure

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Inter Milan's hopes of securing Ramires in the January window have been hit after Jiangsu Suning reportedly stated their desire to keep him.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) has claimed that the Chinese Super League club don't want to let the 30-year-old leave ahead of the new season starting in the spring.

Inter had been on the cusp of securing Ramires' services on a six-month loan deal until the end of the 2017/18 campaign, but may have to look elsewhere for reinforcements if Jiangsu don't want to play ball.

STR/GettyImages

The midfielder has been heavily linked with joining I Nerazzurri in the winter window after starring for Jiangsu ever since he completed a £25m move from Chelsea to the Far East.

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti had earmarked Ramires as the man tasked with bolstering his first-team squad as the sleeping Italian giants look to build upon their impressive showing in Serie A so far this term.

Inter have taken 30 points from a possible 36 in Italy's top flight and are yet to taste defeat domestically - form that has them within two points of current league leaders Napoli.

Ramires was expected to arrive in Milan in December ahead of being officially registered as an Inter player once the window opens on 1st January.

Those plans have now hit a snag with Jiangsu seemingly unwilling to let him go, and it remains to be seen whether Inter will try and make it worth their while to greenlight his move away.

Ramires has notched 16 goals and 11 assists in 70 appearances for Jiangsu since he made his debut in the 1-1 AFC Champions League draw against Vietnamese side Becamex Binh Duong in February 2016.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters