West Ham's Karren Brady Hits Out at Gulf Between Big Six & the Rest in Appointing New Managers

The vice-chairman of West Ham United Karren Brady has backed new boss David Moyes to build West Ham into a successful side.

However, in comments that may also make it sound like Moyes was something of a 'plan B' she also bemoaned the non-top six Premier League clubs disadvantages in attempting to appoint a "super manager".

Writing for column in the Sun, Brady expressed her frustration that clubs at the top end of the table are in a financially stronger position.

"The Premier League is so completely about financial backing that its top end could really be called the Bankroll League," she wrote. "This is no bleat of envy from the vice-chairman of a wealthy club."





"Of the world’s top ten managers, probably six are employed by the clubs mentioned with five having revived the English challenge in the Champions League.





"But for us and the 13 other clubs below attracting these ‘super’ managers, we are hampered in several ways.

"The ambition is there, but limitations on the hundreds of millions of pounds these managers instantly require make life difficult."

Brady went on to reveal why the club parted ways with Slaven Bilic, before giving a somewhat lukewarm sounding backing to new boss Moyes.

"Bilic is highly intelligent and an admirable coach but we are still just above the bottom of the hill and he is no longer with us."

"We had a tilt on reasonable evidence that the manager would grow with his club and feel the same with David Moyes. He proved over 11 years at Everton that he knows how to build a successful side."





After recent failures at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland the Scot will be hoping that he is able to live up to the West Ham vice chairman's hopes.

The Hammers currently find themselves one point from safety and fans will be hoping that Moyes will be the man to improve the club's poor form.