Newcastle Legend Micky Quinn Questions West Ham's Appointment of David Moyes Over Alan Pardew

Micky Quinn has questioned West Ham's decision to appoint manager David Moyes over Alan Pardew - who is currently favourite to take over at West Brom - after the dismissal of Slaven Bilic.

The Independent are reporting that the 56-year-old is currently in negotiations with the Baggies over a potential deal. The appointment looks likely as the Midland outfit's technical director Nick Hammond, previously worked with Pardew in his time at Reading.

Having now been absent from management for almost a year, following a dismissal from Crystal Palace, Pardew's appointment would surprise Newcastle favourite Micky Quinn who revealed on Talksport: "I'm surprised West Brom are looking at him [Pardew] based on his last couple of jobs."

"It's sort of like they've put all their eggs in one basket. His last job, Crystal Palace, they started well but then their form tailed off and they weren't winning many games on a long losing run. And that's how he ended his Newcastle United career. So... very lucky man if he does get another Premier League job."

The ex-striker went on to question why West Ham didn't consider Pardew, as he'd been the Hammers manager previously:

"The one thing he has done when he's took over certain clubs is they've started well, they've picked up and they've turned it around early doors. But it hasn't had a lasting effect at his last two clubs.

"Why didn't West Ham approach him before David Moyes? He could have been a perfect fit for them you know, ex-West Ham, knows what the club's about."

Pardew led West Ham to promotion from the Championship, managing to secure ninth place in the Premier League and a position in the 2006 FA Cup final in his three years at Upton Park.