Arsenal 'Willing' to Sell Mesut Ozil to Barcelona in January to Stop Free Transfer to Man Utd

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger would reportedly be willing to see Mesut Ozil to Barcelona in January if that is what it takes to prevent the German play-maker from joining Premier League rivals Manchester United on a free transfer in summer instead.

According to AS, Ozil has asked for wages of €370,000-per-week from Barça, an annual sum of €19m before tax and around €10m in his pocket after.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Spanish publication suggests that Arda Turan, said to be the sixth highest earner at Camp Nou despite his peripheral playing role, would have to be sold to make room in the wage budget because Lionel Messi's new contract in summer has already 'drained' resources.

Ozil has been heavily linked with a move to United for several months, with a reunion with ex-Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho seemingly a big plus after a successful previous relationship.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Apparently it is Ozil's 'dream' to join United. The only way Arsenal can stop that from happening is by arranging a sale to anybody else while they still have a say in things in January.

Given his expiring contract situation, Ozil could potentially join any club as a free agent come 1st July. There would be no transfer fee, but a significantly inflated signing-on fee that would be pocketed by the player and his team of representatives.

Whether it is a transfer fee in January or signing-on fee in January that Barça would pay, there is likely to be little difference in the price and there is a budget, separate to wages, to cover it.

Should Ozil head to Camp Nou mid-season, he would be eligible to play for the club in the Champions League as he not played in the competition for Arsenal this season. That is not something that can be said for fellow Barça target Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool.