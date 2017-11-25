Leo Messi Reveals the One Guilty Pleasure That Holds Him Back Playing at Barcelona

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

Lionel Messi is without a doubt one of the greatest of all time to have ever stepped foot on a pitch and his record in the last decade proves it. 

With nine La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and five Ballon d'Or trophies all while playing for Barcelona, the 30-year-old forward has recently signed a new deal with the club, keeping him at the Nou Camp until 2021. 

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

In an exclusive interview with Spanish outlet Marca, the Argentine revealed things about his football career as well as his personal life. 


Having trained with the Blaugrana for many years on strict diets and regimes, Messi revealed one temptation that has stuck with him since childhood - his love of chocolate. 


"Chocolate, it's the hardest thing for me, even now," he explained. "I occasionally sin with chocolate."

FEDERICO TARDITO/GettyImages

Many have heard the story of how Messi became the goalscorer he is now due to a little conditioning at Newell's Old Boys by his youth coach at the time, Carlos Marconi. 


According to the New York Times, Marconi took advantage of the little wizard's love of alfajores (chocolate cookies) by telling the youngster that he would get one for every goal he scored. 

After a while, Marconi promised young Messi that he would give him two cookies per goal if they were headed in. 


Decades later and Messi has become one of the most decorated players in world football having scored 584 goals over his career. 

