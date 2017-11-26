'Angry' Jurgen Klopp Says Referee Denied Liverpool Opportunity to Make Sub Before Chelsea Equaliser

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that referee Michael Oliver prevented him from making a substitution moments before Chelsea equalised in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah had given the hosts the lead after 65 minutes, before Willian's leveller with five minutes of normal time remaining.

And Klopp has claimed that he intended to introduce Adam Lallana in order to change his team's shape in the latter stages of the game.

"I was angry because we wanted to change the system but the ref didn't give us the opportunity," the German coach told BT Sport. "I don't know what he thought in this moment, he told me something about taking too long, I don't understand it.

"How can we take too long? We didn't want to time waste, we wanted to change the system and that's why I was angry.

"In my mind Ragnar Klavan would have been exactly in the position where Willian crossed the ball. Maybe we would have blocked the cross. So, it doesn't feel too well when we couldn't change the system."

He added: "Everything was good until Willian crossed the ball. Most parts of the game were good but it doesn't feel it.

"But that is how it is. We will be better. The world is a strange and a crazy place at the moment so I can easily live with a point against Chelsea.

"It was a good game, an intense game and a very difficult game against a strong Chelsea team."

Liverpool sit in fifth place in the Premier League table after the draw, a point behind fourth-placed Tottenham.