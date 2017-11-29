Brazilian Keeper Julio Cesar to Retire at the End of this Season Following Accomplished Career

After starting his career in 1998 with Brazilian side Flamengo, Julio Cesar has decided to hang up his gloves after leaving his current club Benfica, although his retirement will not be official until the end of this campaign.

With a career that will have spanned 20 years and has seen Cesar ply his trade not just in his homeland but; Italy, England, Canada and Portugal, the 38-year-old has decided to call time on his illustrious career as he looks to pursue other interests.

The news was reported by Football Italia's official Twitter feed and will bring a close to a career that has seen the Brazilian play at the highest level for both club and country.

Regarded as decisive and a good shot stopper, he spent seven years at Italian club Inter, where he won five Scudetti, the Champions League and the FIFA World Club Championship.

He was awarded the Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year title in both 2009 and 2010 and was nominated for the 2009 Ballon d'Or.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Internationally, Cesar won 87 international caps for Brazil between 2004 and 2014. He was selected for the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, in addition to two Copa America tournaments.





Although he was never part of a Brazilian team that won the World Cup, it is likely that he will be remembered as the goalkeeper who conceded seven goals in their humiliating home defeat to Germany in the semi final of the last World Cup.

Nevertheless, that blemish should not detract that César has had a long and distinguished career at the top of the game and in his prime would be considered one the best of his generation.