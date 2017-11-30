Arsene Wenger Admits He's 'Expecting Man Utd to Attack' in Saturday's Crunch Clash at the Emirates

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expects his Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho to set his side out to attack when the two go head to head at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Since taking over at Old Trafford, Mourinho has yet to win a game away to any of the other "big six" sides, scoring just one goal and taking three draws from those meetings.

Despite that run, Wenger does not expect Mourinho to follow the defensive tactics he is known for in these matches, saying, via France24: "No, I don't expect anything special.


"I just expect us to be ready to recover now. Man Utd is a strong team and I expect us just to cope with the problems they will give us. They will attack as well. They will not only defend."

Both sides enjoyed high scoring wins in midweek, with United surviving a late fightback to beat Watford 4-2 at Vicarage Road, while Wenger's side maintained their 100% home record in the league this season with a 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield, and Wenger believes that has set up Saturday's meeting nicely, claiming: "Man Utd is doing well at the moment, we are doing well at the moment, so it looks to be a promising game."

Goals from Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck gave Arsenal a 2-0 win over Manchester United in this fixture last season, and Wenger will be looking for a similar result to give him just his third ever win in seventeen managerial meetings with Mourinho.

