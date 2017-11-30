Everton have officially announced the appointment of Sam Allardyce as the club's new permanent manager.

After six weeks of searching following the dismissal of Ronald Koeman, while David Unsworth acted as interim boss, the Toffees have now confirmed the 63-year-old former Bolton Wanderers and Crystal Palace manager has signed an 18-month contract.

Allardyce agreed to re-open talks over the possibility of taking over at Goodison Park despite initially ruling himself out of the running.

🔵 | #EFC can confirm the appointment of Sam Allardyce as the Club’s new manager on a deal until June 2019. pic.twitter.com/fa9cjsE0HN — Everton (@Everton) November 30, 2017

The man who was England manager for a single game was in attendance alongside Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri on Wednesday night as Everton beat West Ham (another of Allardyce's former clubs) 4-0 at Goodison Park, while the club's official Twitter account made a pre-announcement on Wednesday, afternoon after speculation increased that his installation was imminent.

Allardyce was seemingly not the first choice for Moshiri and the Everton board, with Watford rejecting two bids for Marco Silva, while Shakhtar Donetsk's Paulo Fonseca, Louis van Gaal and Diego Simeone were all linked with varying levels of credibility.

Allardyce, who holds the proud record of never having been relegated from England's top flight, has been out of work since his departure from Selhurst Park in July, and will be tasked with securing Everton's Premier League status after their horrendous start to the season.

The Blues moved up to 13th in the league standings on Wednesday night as Unsworth's final game as manager resulted in a win.

However, the Toffees still have one of the worst defensive records in the Premier League this season; something Allardyce will look to rectify fast with the Merseyside derby just 10 days away.