Barcelona Striker Luis Suarez Opts to Take His Next Bite in the Culinary World With a New Restaurant

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has opened a new restaurant in the Catalan city.

The Sun reported that the Chalito Barcelona is Suarez's latest venture into the restaurant business and offers a wide selection of home-made fast food. Prior to this restaurant the Uruguayan had opened a beach bar.

Suarez's interest in food was inspired by a local South American and Italian cuisine beach side bar. Lionel Messi and the 30-year-old striker were regular guests at El Chalo de Tapas and after befriending the owners, Suarez decided to go into business with them.

The first development of this partnership was the South American striker's bar, which has been successful so far. The group have now joined forces with two other businessmen to open Chialto.





Chialto is located in a two storey building on the Rambla de Catalunya and has a wooden and wrought iron interior. Suarez hopes that the restaurant will give off a warm and homely atmosphere.

On the pitch, Suarez has been in poor form with just two goals in his last eight appearances. However, despite the striker's struggles, the Catalan outfit top the table and are four points clear of their closest challengers Valencia.





Barcelona also top their Champions League group after having beaten Juventus 3-0 in their latest match. Meanwhile, Suarez's international side Uruguay will face Egypt, Saudi Arabia and hosts Russia in group A of the World Cup.