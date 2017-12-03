Everton are lining up a potential swoop for Manchester City youngster Lukas Nmecha as the player's contract draws to a close at the Etihad Stadium, according to The Sun.

The 18-year-old has found himself in good form recently, starring for the England youth side as well as netting for the Citizen's U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy last Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side currently possess some of the hottest youth talent in Europe, and despite the Spaniard attempting to bleed in fellow academy prospects Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz, the Toffees think they offer the edge in landing the teenager with the promise of more potential first-team game time.

Director of football Steve Walsh is currently leading the charge in their attempts to coax the 18-year-old striker to Goodison Park, and believes the opportunity to make a name for himself in the Premier League could be a crucial selling point for Nmecha.

The 53-year-old is preparing to enter negotiations with City during January, but if their initial attempts fail, he is confident of landing the up-and-coming talent over the summer.

It is thought that the Manchester-born to Nigerian parents frontman could be seen as yet another attacking outlet for the future, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ademola Lookman both on the pathway for top-flight success on Merseyside.

Despite Everton's recent resurgence, the club will enter January in the market for a natural finisher, with Sandro expected to face the exit door just six months after his arrival, and while Nmecha has shown good form of late, he is not expected to be depended on to solve the Blues' goalscoring issues.