Antoine Griezmann's Tweet from August 2017 Goes Viral Following 1-1 Draw with Chelsea

One thing's for sure, people don't forget in the world of social media. It is a cruel, cruel place where at least half the people that 'follow' you, are in fact out to get you.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that a tweet from Antoine Griezmann that followed the announcement of the Champions League Group Stage draw back in August, has now resurfaced after Atletico's premature departure from the competition.

The majority of onlookers acknowledged that Group C was one of the most competitive in the draw, with three top sides vying it out for the two qualifying places available, accompanied with the arduous task of travelling to the furthest reaches of Europe to face newcomers Qarabag.

However, it's fair to say Antoine Griezmann did not associate himself with the majority, tweeting out his satisfaction at his side's competition with a simple "me gusta" or "I like it".

At the time it was innocuous - Atleti, having been finalists in two of the last four European campaigns, were expected to advance through to the knockout stage alongside either Chelsea or Roma, with the Azerbaijan minnows exiting a foregone conclusion.

Alas, it was not the case. The Rojoblancos were largely lacklustre throughout the tournament, especially abhorrent in the two back-to-back draws with the aforementioned minnows Qarabag, which ultimately condemned them to Europa League humiliation.

Despite rallying to defeat Roma in their penultimate game of the group, and prolonging their unlikely hopes of progression at least till the final game, it was too little too late.

Needing a win at Stamford Bridge as well as an ironic stalemate between Roma and Qarabag, they came unstuck.

Here are some of the best responses to Griezmann's original tweet...

What remains now is an undesirable Europa League campaign, and of course the derision and ridicule that accompanies it, no doubt exacerbated by Griezmann's foolish tweet from way back in August.