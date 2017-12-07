Manchester United Set to Secure Signing of 14-Year-Old Swedish Wonderkid Lucas Gomes

Manchester United are close to signing 14-year-old wonderkid Lucas Gomes from Swedish club Malmo, after director Mikael Brandrup admits the youngster is: “Impressed with United.”

According to the Metro, the highly rated Gomes – who underwent trials at the Manchester club back in October – is close to a move, although Brandrup has noted he may have to wait until he leaves school before joining.

NEW ACADEMY SIGNING: #MUFC are very close to signing Malmo's Lucas Gomes who is 14 & plays as a forward. He had a trial in October. pic.twitter.com/KHkjJyt0pv — Man Utd News 🐝 (@NewManUtdNews) December 7, 2017

It is understood that the youngster impressed on trial with the Red Devils, and Malmo have made clear their disappointment at seeing Gomes leave.

Brandrup, Malmo director, seemed to admit Gomes' departure, stating that “‘Lucas was in Manchester for week 44 and unfortunately I do not think we’ll keep him.”

Gomes looks set to become Jose Mourinho’s next signing with the January transfer window fast-approaching.

Although it is unlikely that the 14-year-old Swedish star will feature near Mourinho's first team plans any time soon, the move for Gomes serves as evidence of the club’s future ambitions and impressive youth set up.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Having only joined Malmo last summer from FK Karlskrona, Gomes – speaking to Ungdomsfotboll – stated that he was excited to test himself at Manchester United.

"It will be a lot fun and I will trial as well as play with them. I think there will be a higher pace there but I hope and I think I will handle it. I'm looking really forward to this adventure."

The Red Devils have an illustrious habit of turning promising youth into global superstars, as exemplified most recently with Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard establishing themselves as first-team regulars; Gomes will hope to emulate their rise to fame in the coming years.