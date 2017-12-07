Newcastle United Captain Jamaal Lascelles Optimistic of First Team Return This Weekend

Since being out with a foot injury Jamaal Lascelles has seen his Newcastle United side plummet down the Premier League. However, good news for all Toon supporters, as the central defender is hopeful of returning for the Magpies' trip to Leicester City on Saturday.

Lascelles sustained his injury during Newcastle's home defeat to Bournemouth last month, which has seen the club lose three and draw one in their captain's absence. The Tyneside club now languish 15th in the Premier League table just five points above the bottom three.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's website (reported via the Daily Mail), the former Nottingham Forest player said: "I trained for the first time this week... I will see how I get on.

A great honour to pick up the hero of the year award from match of the day magazine 👍🏽 thanks for the support 🙌🏽 🔙🔜 pic.twitter.com/Y3he5HbxxF — Jamaal Lascelles (@Lascelles16) December 1, 2017

"It's hard to watch especially when the team is not doing great. I feel responsible. I am trying hard to get back as soon as possible and fingers crossed it can be Saturday."

This is encouraging news for all Newcastle supporters with the team currently in a terrible run of form as they have not won in their last six league games, although the timing of the visit to a revitalised Leicester City is not what they need.

Nevertheless, having their captain fit and available for selection will add some much needed steel and organisation to a porous defence.