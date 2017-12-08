Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles and More

Bayern Munich travel to the Commerzbank-Arena to face Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend, with the away side looking to further cement their place at the top of the Bundesliga table.

After a poor start to the season, Bayern have really upped it in recent weeks, with the appointment of Jupp Heynckes playing a massive part in their success.





A shock defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach has been the only down point in what has been a brilliant month or so for Bayern.

Just the 1⃣4⃣ #Bundesliga goals so far this season for @lewy_official 👌🔝 pic.twitter.com/91RRGTeI1Y — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 2, 2017

As for the home side, they currently sit eighth in the Bundesliga and come into the game with hopes of a win after defeating Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion Berlin last time out.

Classic Encounter

In the 2005/06 season these two sides met and produced a cracking match at the Allianz Arena. The Bayern side contained the likes of Michael Ballack and a young Claudio Pizarro, while the away side fielded USA international Jermaine Jones.

It took the home team no time to get off the mark with Peru international Jose Guerrero striking to give Bayern a 1-0 lead. To the surprise of the home supporters, Frankfurt levelled soon after through German Christoph Preuß.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

It was a shock to concede, but Bayern seemed to be spurred on by the goal and took control of the game with goals from Ballack and a second for Guerrero to give them a 3-1 lead heading into the break.

After half-time, things got worse for the visitors as Ballack stroked the ball into the back of the net to make it 4-1.

However, the away side weren't settling for the defeat and in the 84th minute it was 4-2. Alexander Meier, still at Frankfurt to this day, scored to bring the game back to life.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Despite the away side scoring, just one minute later Peru international Pizarro made it 5-2 and sealed the win for Bayern.

Bayern finished the season as champions, while Frankfurt avoided relegation as they finished 14th.

Key Battles

Jetro Willems vs Joshua Kimmich

Jetro Willems has been by far Frankfurt's best player this season. The Dutchman joined from PSV in the summer as a left-back, but under Niko Kovac has been deployed as a left-wing back.

Willems has enjoyed his new role, with the 23-year-old being his team's biggest threat going forward.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

As for Joshua Kimmich, not much else can be said about him that hasn't already been said. Many have made comparisons with Bayern legend Philipp Lahm, and this season Kimmich has continued to improve with both club and country.

If Frankfurt are to get anything from the game, Willems will be the man to cause the Bayern back line danger. This battle will be key to who wins the match at the weekend, and with both players in fine form it is sure to be a great match up.

Kevin-Prince Boateng vs James Rodriguez

Kevin-Prince Boateng is well known for his attacking flair, but this season the Ghanaian has been used as a defensive midfielder by manager Kovac.

The ex-Spurs man has proved more than adequate in his new position and will be looking for another solid performance on the weekend.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Last season, James Rodriguez was the subject of some criticism from Real Madrid fans, with the Colombian failing to impress at the Bernabeu. The move to the Allianz Arena has seemed to revitalise him, becoming a vital part of the Bayern team.

If Boateng stops James from creating at the weekend, then Frankfurt will be able to push on and control the game. However, if the Colombian is allowed the space and time to create chances and link up with Robert Lewandowski, Frankfurt could be in for a long afternoon.

Team News

Bayern Munich





The Bavarians are still without Thiago, Manuel Neuer and Arjen Robben. Spaniard Juan Bernat is a doubt for the game against Frankfurt with a minor wound.

Bayern Munich and Germany goalie Manuel Neuer says he could now be out until March with foot injury #BayernMunich #neuer pic.twitter.com/JkZbgoeciz — AFP Sport (@AFP_Sport) October 7, 2017

Eintracht Frankfurt





The long term injuries to Meier, Jonathon De Guzman and Marco Fabian have been a blow for Frankfurt this season, with the three still sidelined until the New Year. Defender Timothy Chandler will miss the game but is said to be hopeful of a return before Christmas.

Predicted Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-1-4-2): Hradecky - Salcedo, Abraham, Falette - Boateng - Wolf, Stendera, Hasebe, Willems - Haller, Rebic.

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Ulreich - Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba - Vidal, Tolisso - Coman, James, Ribery - Lewandowski.

Prediction





It will be a tough fixture for the Bundesliga champions, however there is only one real favorite in this game and that is Bayern.

Expect Frankfurt to make it hard for the away side, however all three points will head back to Munich after the final whistle.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Bayern Munich